Jobs and Vacancies in Luxury Apartments in Nairobi

Job Title: Waiter – Luxury Apartments

Job Industry: Hospitality

Gross Salary: 23k plus service fee

Location: Nairobi

Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living.

They currently operate luxury serviced apartments in the Nairobi suburbs.

They seek to hire a waiter to contribute to overall guests’ satisfaction by ensuring that all the food and beverages ordered by guests are served correctly as per the laid down standard procedures.

Responsibilities

· Ensure that the tasks allocated by the captain/ Head waiter are carried out satisfactorily

· Attend to pre-service briefing organized by the supervisor before service starts

· Receive guests to the station by sitting them, unfolding napkins, lighting candle and proceeding to take their order for drinks and then food

· After successfully serving the guests, present the bill for payment in the prescribed manner

· Obtain a feedback from the guests regarding the meal then pass any positive /negative feedback /comments to the supervisor

· Do all closing duties as instructed by the supervisor before leaving for the day

· Have all the waiters working tools i.e. Match box, cork screw, service cloths, captain order, pen and service tray

· Ensure that the stations are kept orderly at all times and tables wiped and reset after every sitting. Ensure the sits are returned to their correct positions after use

Qualifications

· Education Background in hospitality or related field preferable from Utalii College

· At least 3 years of experience in specialty bar operations and beverage production

· Excellent communication and numeric skills

· Ability to keep a calm, mature, professional demeanor when needed

· Proactive approach to problem-solving and ability to multitask

· Excellent time management skills and ability to self-direct when necessary

· High level of organization

· Sense of urgency and high energy levels

· Ability to work well within groups and appreciation of diversity









Job Title: Bartender – Luxury Apartments

Industry: Hospitality

Gross Salary: 30k plus service fee

Job Location: Nairobi

They seek to hire a Bartender responsible for serving patrons at the bar and fulfilling drink orders at the establishment.

He will also monitor the cash drawer at the bar and conduct alcohol inventories at the end of each night to help in maintaining proper inventory levels.

Responsibilities

· Mixing beverages using an extensive range of ingredients including liquor, bitters, soda, water, sugar, and fruits

· Taking beverage orders from customers or wait staff and serving drinks as requested, paying extreme attention to detail

· Satisfying patron requests in a timely manner

· Assessing customer preferences and making drink recommendations

· Providing a positive and friendly guest experience by interacting with patrons

· Collecting money for drinks served and providing change as needed

· Checking identification to verify legal age requirements for all customers

· Balancing cash receipts

· Keeping a well-stocked bar with an adequate supply of liquor, beer, wine, mixers, ice, napkins, straws, glassware, and other accessories

· Cleaning the bar, tables, chairs, and work area to maintain a sanitary environment

· Organising the bar area to streamline drink preparation and inventory

· Placing orders for liquor, beer, wine, and other supplies

· Planning bar menus

· Preparing and serving appetisers, snacks, or other food items for customers at the bar

· Complying with all food and beverage regulations

· Limiting customer problems by restricting alcohol intake and attempting to curtail inappropriate behaviour

Qualifications:

· 2 years’ experience working as a Bartender

· Extensive Knowledge of Drink Mixing and Garnishing,

· Strong Communication Skills, Positive Attitude, Personable demeanour,

· Organized with the ability to multitask and pay attention to detail

· Ability to Stand for Long Periods,

· Strong Observational Skills, Conflict Resolution,

· Computer Literacy









Job Title: F & B Manager – Luxury Apartments

Industry: Hospitality

Gross Salary: 130k – 150k

Location: Nairobi

Our client is fast becoming a lead in luxury living.

They currently operate luxury serviced apartments in the Nairobi suburbs.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the day to day operations of the food and beverage department and all its sections.

Responsibilities

· Assist in the identification and implementation of staff training programs to ensure the company’s operating standards are achieved;

· Overall management, control and discipline of all F&B functions within the establishment.

· Provide leadership and guidance to employees working under him and give advice to management on costing and other financial matters.

· In charge of business forecast: Daily, Weekly & monthly sales summary monitoring and reporting.

· Continually monitor and adapt to market needs so as to ensure increase in patronage.

· General administrative duties; reports preparation and analysis and recommendation.

· Maintaining effective cost control in all areas in all areas of the F&B department.

· Management of all staff activities, setting standards, driving professionalism, providing feedback, managing performance, engendering support and building loyalty.

· Understanding of the market trends in food and beverage services and being a leader in this.

· Ensure Discipline in all stations, readiness of all stations, cleanliness, staff levels, uniforms, food presentation, buffet displays, food and drink service sequence as well as the overall standards of service, hygiene and safety.

· Advice on best practices to win and retain customers through the provision of effective and efficient operating standards.

· Ensure that all F&B areas are inspected in a timely manner and are in compliance with company’s standards by checking for quality.

· Constantly work the floor during service times to test guest feedback, and ensure constant feedback for a positive growth in the client database.

Qualifications

· Diploma or Degree in Hotel Management, Culinary Arts or related field from a recognized Institution;

· Must be computer literate

· 3-5 years’ experience in Food and Beverage service with a managerial experience of not less than 2 years;

· Highly conversant with HACCP regulations as well as safety policies;

· Knowledge in budgeting, forecasting and management of costs;

· Be conversant with advanced principles of food and beverage management, revenue management and cost control.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (F & B Manager) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke on or before 31st January 2018.

Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted