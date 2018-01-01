Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya Scouts Association

The Kenya Scouts Association (KSA) is a registered member of the World Organization of Scouting Movement and is the largest Youth Movement in Kenya, with over 1,400,000 boy and girl Scouts and a support team of over 40,000 Scout Leaders, both volunteers and employed professional staff.

It is an educational movement that provides non formal education to young people in the society so that they can grow into responsible citizens who play a constructive role in the society.

The youth program is very key and is coordinated by a team of well trained staff who have the capability to work with the volunteer adults and partners to provide for the ever changing needs and aspirations of the young people.

The Association’s sustainability lies in its camping and training centers.

These sites need to be professionally managed so that they are not only self-sustaining but they are also income generating ventures for the Association.

The Association invites applications to fill the following vacant position:

Camps & Centres Manager

Duty Station: Nairobi

The manager is responsible for general management, administration, development and marketing of Rowallan national scout camp and a coordination/supervisory role in all other camps and centres of the Association countrywide.

Key Responsibilities

· Direct all operational aspects of the camps and centres including marketing, human resources, administration and sales

· Coordinate publicity and promotion of the camps and centres with the Association’s Communications and External Relations Office.

· Develop marketing strategies to promote the camps and centres.

· Meets financial objectives by estimating requirements; preparing an annual budget; scheduling expenditures; analyzing variances; initiating corrective actions for the camps and centres.

· Implement and support in the implementation of camp policies, procedures and guidelines as detailed in the Camps, Sites and Security Policies

· Work with management team to implement a risk management plan for the camps and centres.

· Prepare monthly, quarterly and annual reports • Increase the overall productivity of the camps and centres by implementing relevant employee training, budgeting effectively, eliminating inefficiencies and capturing growth opportunities

Qualifications and Experience

· Should have at least a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration (Project management), commerce, Marketing or any other related fields from a recognized university.

· Relevant experience [hospitality industry, management of outdoor facilities, etc] , at least three (3) years in managerial position

· Working experience with enterprise resource planning systems (esp Microsoft Navision)

· Proficiency in computer applications

Other Competencies

· Leadership skills

· Strategic thinking

· People management skills

· Planning and coordination skills

· Analytical and problem solving skills

· Excellent leadership and organizational skills.

Terms and Conditions: The engagement shall be on contract terms and the remuneration package is negotiable. Such remuneration shall be subjected to normal tax deductions.









Youth Program Executive

Duty Station: Nairobi

The Youth Program Executive is in charge of the coordination of the planning and implementation and regular review of the youth program curriculum in line with the youth program policy, the KSA constitution and the world youth program policy.

Key Responsibilities

· Ensure the youth program objectives in the KSA strategic plan;

· Ensure youth program policies and SOPs are regularly reviewed and are adhered to;

· Coordinate sustained recruitment and registration of new scouts;

· Establish an efficient membership database for all registered scouts;

· Prepare annual work plan and budget for the department;

· Prepare for management monthly youth program implementation reports;

· Manage performance of the staff in the department;

· Carry out annual and periodic performance appraisal for the youth program department staff;

· Ensure constant review and production of relevant youth program materials;

· Coordinate the monitoring and evaluation of youth program implementation;

· Coordinate youth program events such as competitions, Founderee, jamborees, etc

· Ensure scouts from Kenya participate in international youth program exchanges and events;

· Secretary to the Youth Program Committee.

Qualifications and Experience

· Bachelors degree in education or social sciences;

· Strong scout background with at least woodbadge certification;

· Valid and up to date membership of the Kenya Scouts Association;

· Proven experience in working with young people;

· Demonstrated thorough understanding of the Scout Program;

· Proficiency in computer applications including database management;

· Experience with an enterprise resource planning systems;

· Strong people management skills

· Excellent leadership and organizational skills

Terms and Conditions

The engagement shall be on contract terms and the remuneration package is negotiable.

Such remuneration shall be subjected to normal tax deductions.

All applications should be addressed to:

The National Executive Commissioner

The Kenya Scouts Association

by email to nec@kenyascouts.org

to reach not later than Wednesday 31st January, 2018.