Jobs and Vacancies in EPZ Kenya

Jobs and Vacancies in EPZ KenyaJobs and Careers 07:11
Our Client, Mega Garment Industries Kenya (EPZ) Ltd, located at the Export Processing Zone, (Mombasa) wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the positions of Logistics Manager
The Logistics Manager will be responsible for handling imports, exports, Bonds, and liaising with KPA/Customs for documentation and clearance of cargo
The ideal candidates must:
· Have University degree with five years’ experience in a similar position at EPZ.
· Demonstrate ability to create/submit/work with all shipping documents, such as Advance Shipping Notifications, Packing Lists, Bill of Ladings, House Bill of Lading and commercial invoices.
· Have knowledge on how to deal with Cargo consolidations at source, such as in China, HongKong.
· Be self-driven, assertive, team player and able to work outside normal hours.
Our Client, Mega Garment Industries Kenya (EPZ) Ltd, located at the Export Processing Zone, (Mombasa) wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the positions of Stores Manager
The Stores Manager will be responsible for day to day running of import and raw materials stores
The ideal candidate must:
· Have a University degree with 5 years’ experience in Apparel EPZ in Kenya, or similar establishment in Bangladesh, India, Ethiopia or Mauritius.
· Understand the various systems and paperwork relevant to his work, such as Goods Received Note, Issuance bin cards, Packing Lists of incoming imports, etc.
· Demonstrate excellent supervisory, planning, organization, communication and team skills
Application ProcedureInterested and qualified candidates are invited to submit cover letter and curriculum vitae indicating current and expected remuneration package to: info@skillsglobal.co.ke;