Jobs and Vacancies in EPZ Kenya

Our Client, Mega Garment Industries Kenya (EPZ) Ltd, located at the Export Processing Zone, (Mombasa) wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the positions of Logistics Manager

The Logistics Manager will be responsible for handling imports, exports, Bonds, and liaising with KPA/Customs for documentation and clearance of cargo

The ideal candidates must:

· Have University degree with five years’ experience in a similar position at EPZ.

· Demonstrate ability to create/submit/work with all shipping documents, such as Advance Shipping Notifications, Packing Lists, Bill of Ladings, House Bill of Lading and commercial invoices.

· Have knowledge on how to deal with Cargo consolidations at source, such as in China, HongKong.

· Be self-driven, assertive, team player and able to work outside normal hours.





Our Client, Mega Garment Industries Kenya (EPZ) Ltd, located at the Export Processing Zone, (Mombasa) wishes to recruit a competent individual to fill the positions of Stores Manager

The Stores Manager will be responsible for day to day running of import and raw materials stores

The ideal candidate must:

· Have a University degree with 5 years’ experience in Apparel EPZ in Kenya, or similar establishment in Bangladesh, India, Ethiopia or Mauritius.

· Understand the various systems and paperwork relevant to his work, such as Goods Received Note, Issuance bin cards, Packing Lists of incoming imports, etc.

· Demonstrate excellent supervisory, planning, organization, communication and team skills

Application Procedure

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit cover letter and curriculum vitae indicating current and expected remuneration package to: info@skillsglobal.co.ke;