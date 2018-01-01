Jobs and Vacancies in Cascade Institute of Hospitality

Cascade Institute of Hospitality

Vacancy: Deputy Principal

Reporting to the Principal

Job Summary: To support the Principal in providing both strategic and day to day leadership of the college and assume the role of Acting Principal in his absence.

Job Description: The Deputy Principal will support the Principal ¡n providing both strategic and day to day leadership of the

School.

The Deputy Principal is a member of the institute management team and supports the Principal in the leadership of the institute and assumes the role of Acting Principal in the absence of the Principal.

The Deputy Principal is also delegated to exercise direct responsibility in specifically designated areas, including teaching and learning, examination management, quality improvement and compliance processes, marketing, human resources and parent / community relations.

It is expected that the incumbent will engage with the wider school community and participate fully ¡n events and activities, playing an ambassadorial role as a senior representative of Cascade Institute of Hospitality.

Qualifications & Experience

1. University degree in hospitality related discipline (Mandatory)

2. Master’s degree qualifications (Desirable)

3. A successful and proven record as a principal, deputy principal or college administrator of a hospitality institute, or a HOD of catering or hospitality department in a reputable tertiary institute (Mandatory)

4. At least three (3) years’ experience of teaching and examining catering or hospitality related courses (Mandatory)

Personal Attributes

· Authentic with a strong personal presence, poise and natural capacity to inspire students, staff and stakeholders.

· Confident in engaging with parents — able to manage their high expectations.

· Articulate and engaging with personal warmth that engenders mutual respect and builds commitment to the Institute.









Restaurant Chef

Job Description: Reporting to the Restaurant Manager. the chef will be responsible for all the kitchen operations, with a brigade of cooks and offering local and Modern Cuisine.

Key Responsibilities:

· Plan menus for all food outlets in the restaurant.

· Schedules and coordinates the work of cooks and other kitchen staff to assure that food preparation is economical and technically correct and within budgeted labor cost goals.

· Approves the requisition of products and other necessary food supplies.

· Should be conversant with Food Safety Management System and/or other management systems.

· Ensures that high standards of sanitation, cleanliness and safety are maintained throughout all kitchen areas at all times.

· Establishes controls to minimize food and supply waste and theft.

· Safeguards all food preparation employees by implementing training to increase their knowledge about safety, sanitation and accident prevention principles.

· Prepares necessary data for applicable parts of the budget projects annual food, labor and other costs and monitors actual financial results; takes corrective action as necessary to help assure that financial goals are met.

· Consults with the Restaurant manager about food production aspects of special events being planned.

· Develops policies and procedures to enhance and measure quality; continually updates written policies and procedures to reflect state-of-the-art techniques, equipment and terminology.

Qualifications:

· Diploma in Food Production or Culinary Arts from an accredited College

· Five years’ experience in a medium or large size reputable busy restaurant

· Knowledge of computer skills.





Application Deadline

To apply, submit your application via email below by 26th, January, 2018.