Jobs and Vacancies in BURN designs Ltd, Kenya

BURN designs, locally manufactures, and distributes aspirational high quality fuel-efficient cooking products that save lives and forests in Kenya. We are seeking an experienced Account Manager to grow existing wholesale clients of BURN’s improved cookstoves.

The Account Manager will be responsible for selling to BURN’s existing distributors such as private trading companies, social enterprises, NGO’s, third party E-commerce platforms.

The position will involve account management; sales; building client relationships; payment collections; working with clients on their sales & distribution strategy; developing joint marketing plans with clients; training management and client’s staff on BURN products. This is an Account Management position; we are seeking a farmer who can grow existing clients, not a hunter.

Roles

· Relationship Management: Be the primary contact person for existing wholesale clients of BURN. Regularly meet with clients to strengthen relationships, introduce new products, grow clients monthly sales.

· Continuously strengthen BURN’s relationship with senior management team of clients.

Sales: Sell BURN produce to clients’ introduce new product; acquire LPO’s; negotiate pricing and offers

· Consult Client on Business Strategy: Work with clients on their business strategy to increase sales BURN products. Consult your clients on their distribution methods, expansion strategy, route-to-market, margins, staff training, incentive programs, and more.

· Marketing Support: Work closely with BURN Marketing team and clients to develop and execute joint marketing plans to help grow client sales.

· Account Collections: Negotiate payment terms with clients, & collecting on outstanding invoices.

· Client Training: Train client’s staff on BURN products, our value proposition, and how to sell BURN products

· Measurement & Analysis: Consistently track sales performance, measure and analyze your monthly sales projections versus actuals sales, perform ROI analysis, use data to determine sales strategy.

· Professional Development: Attend trainings and meetings in BURN office as requested. Develop a Sales Strategy and personal Business Plan.

Requirements

· College Degree Preferred.

· Previous experience: 3+ years in consumer goods sales and/or wholesale Account Management.

· Experience with wholesale consumer durable goods is ideal.

· Previous experience growing wholesale clients, developing sales and marketing strategy.

· High energy, positive attitude, a great willingness to learn and grow professionally, eager to contribute to the

· Sales Team with new ideas, can speak professionally in English and Swahili.

How to Apply

Salary: 50-60K + Commission

Send cvs to recruitment.kenya@burnmfg.com









We are looking for a Country Manager to increase our sales in the Somali region, implement marketing campaigns, manage an office and local sales staff. This person needs to have sales and operations experience, multilingual, and familiar with local and western business practices.

Roles

· Strategy: With a team and the Director of Expansion, develop, execute, and refine the sales and marketing strategy for the DRC

· Business Development: Develop and manage new distribution partnerships, targeting wholesalers, retail, corporations/government institutions, and NGOs.

· Activations: Hire (or outsource), train, and manage an on-the-ground sales activation/promotion team

· Training: Train wholesalers and retailers on our products

· Warehousing: Responsible for managing inventory at our warehouse.

· Account Management: Manage existing distributor relationships / customer accounts and develops new ones.

Marketing: Working with the DoE, VP of Sales and our VP of Marketing, develop innovative marketing campaigns to drive sales through our distribution channels

· Forecasting: Assist in sales forecasting; track the budget for country sales and marketing.

· Reporting: Produce monthly reports for the senior management team highlighting trends, marketing effectiveness, and opportunities for growth.

· New Product Development: Advise the product design team with respect to new product development and market needs and wants.

· Government Relations: Be the key on the ground person working with government when senior management is not in Hargeisa, with guidance and support from Director of Expansion.

Requirements

· A local person, who is a natural sales person and understands marketing strategy

· Energetic, multi-tasker, passionate about helping people save money and the environment with our efficient modern charcoal stoves.

· Sales Experience

· Managerial experience and ability to manage a small team of promoters

· Operations experience and ability manage an office, inventory, and legal paperwork.

· Strong oral and written communication skills. Fluency in English and Somali.

· High level of comfort working with wholesale business clients.

· Enthusiasm, creativity, and a desire to ‘sell for good’

· Experience developing new distribution channels, creating end-consumer demand.

How to Apply

Desired start date: February 1st, 2018

Salary is commensurate with experience