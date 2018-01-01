Jobs and Vacancies in Andela Kenya

Project Manager

About Andela:

Andela is a network of technology leaders dedicated to advancing human potential. We help companies build high-performing distributed engineering teams by investing in Africa’s most talented software developers. Based in NYC, SF, Lagos, Nairobi, and Kampala, Andela is catalyzing the growth of tech ecosystems across the African continent while solving the global technical talent shortage.

We have a vision to train 100,000 world-class developers in the next 10 years – and we want you to help make it happen

About the role

The Project Manager is an operational powerhouse, and resource allocation maestro that guides us to deliberately execute and deliver on our product roadmaps.

This individual is a machine; process-driven, data-driven, and results oriented. They consistently exceed the standards of everyone around them, but rarely exceed their own standards.

They are passionate about “servant leadership.” They believe that they do the dirty organizational work so that the team can focus on what they do best: execution.

Every rocket ship needs an engine. The right person for this role desires to build the engines that enable the rocket ships of human transformation to take off and land smoothly.

Responsibilities

· Keep track of all resources (human and non-human) available for deployment within Learning product teams

· Efficiently deploy all resources to yield optimal product and learning velocity of Learning product teams

· Guides learning product teams to stay on track using the best project management practices and tools for software development

· Mentors and guides apprentices on the best practices for effective project management

Qualifications

· successfully worked as a project manager. You’ve actuated teams operationally to materialize the goals of projects on time while maintaining quality.

· (with and without a team) have created workflow and resource allocation systems designed for maximum throughput for projects.

· believe that the future is what we make it to be. So you seek opportunities to define future states of progress and rally teams to execute towards materializing those future states.

How to Apply





Lead Facilitator – Software Development

Do you have the potential, skills, and desire to become one of the top 10% Technology Leaders in the world?

At Andela , we believe that Technology Leaders are defined by their ability to model, capture, and transfer the mindset and best practices of their craft to any technology professional from entry level developers to senior software engineers.

In this role you will nurture that expertise by daily investing in the next generation of African technology leaders to gain the skills needed to be globally employable software developers.

Responsibilities

· Drive teams of software developers (junior and senior) to rapidly develop great software products

· Inspire and Mentor aspiring Software Developers and Software Development Learning Facilitators

· Support the learning and professional development of dozens of Africa’s most talented software developers every day

· Deliver actionable feedback and support multiple learners to grow significantly

· Drive creative solutions that improve the standard of our software products and learning programs

· Model Technical Leadership that other Facilitators can look up to and learn from

Qualifications

· Minimum 4 years working experience (or equivalent experience with multiple professional software development product teams) in Full-stack Software Development

· JS (Node/Angular/Meteor/React)

· Python (Flask/Django)

· Ruby (Rails)

· Mobile Development (Android/iOS)

· PHP

· Go

· Experience with Agile Software Development Techniques and Tools

· SCRUM/Kanban/Extreme Programming

· Trello/Pivotal Tracker/Zenhub

· Version Control (Github/Bitbucket)

· TDD

· Continuous Integration

· Docker/Vagrant

· Leading teams to build and deploy Professional Software Products

· Relational/Business/People/Soft Skills experience

· EPIC Values alignment

· Demonstrable commitment to the learning & development of people and technology

· The ability to learn new things fast whilst delivering value on it simultaneously