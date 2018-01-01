Jobs and Vacancies at AMURT HCC

AMURT Health Care Centre would like to fill the following positions based in Nairobi.

Front Office / Cashier

Ref No. FRONT OFFICE/CASHIER /01/2018

Requirements

· Dip in business administration,

· High level of organization and communication skills.

· 1-3 years’ experience in front office operations.

· Hospital experience will be an added advantage

Duties & Responsibilities

· Cashiering

· Customer care service

· Marketing AMURT

· Preparing insurance invoices

· Preparing monthly reports

· Addressing issues arising from insurance

· Issuing payments done by insurance

· Registering all out-patient, and updating patient’s record entries in the system and patient cards for the General Clinic.

· Directing patients in the clinic

· Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor









Driver

Ref No: DRIVER/AHCC/1/2018

Qualifications

· Must be 35 years and above with a minimum of 7 years. NGO experience will be an added advantage especially in remote areas.

· Minimum of C- in KCSE

· Possess a valid driving license class BCE

· Must have a valid certificate of good conduct.

· Experience in defensive driving is a plus

· Must have undergone first Aid training.

· Fluent in English and Kiswahili

· Must be willing to work for long hours

Duties & Responsibilities

· Operate AMURT designated vehicle as per the vehicle policy to various scheduled destinations.

· Maintain vehicle movement logs and use records.

· Ensure timely service and maintenance.

· Ensure the project vehicle has a valid insurance and communicate in advance of expiry.

· Inform the project manager in case of any break down.

· Coordinate vehicle movement within the area of operation in line with project needs and perform any other duty assigned by the supervisor.









Registered Pharmaceutical Technologist

Ref No: PHARM/TEC/01/2018

Requirements

· Diploma in Pharmaceutical Technology

· Valid registration license by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board or awaiting registration

· At least 2 year working experience in a busy pharmacy.

· Good team player and upholds high integrity.

Responsibilities

· Effectively manage the dispensing of all drugs and other commodities

· Check and advice on the expiry of the drugs and disposal of the same.

· Ensure proper management of Pharmacy Records in the system

· Ensure effective stock controls and conduct regular /monthly stock take.

· Prepare Comprehensive Monthly report to the Management.

· Coordinate distribution of GSN drugs.

· Perform any other duties which may be assigned by Management from time to time.









Clinic Manager

Ref No: AHCC/MAN/01/2018

Requirements

· A Degree in Business Management with health management skills.

· Must have a minimum of 2 years Management experience in hospital setup and very good in marketing.

· Experience managing branches is a plus

· Must have good communication skills.

· Well knowledgeable on customer preferences and insurances including NHIF

· Must have had experience managing staff.

· Must be a team player.

· Must be willing to work on weekends or holidays when need arises

Responsibilities

· Manage a team of high performing staff.

· Share weekly feedback on clinic progress with management

· Identifies current and future customer requirements by establishing rapport with potential and actual customers.

· Link the facility with insurance firms and NHIF for outpatient services.

· Closely monitor and supervise and market clinic operations

· Maintains the stability and reputation of the clinic by complying with legal requirements.

· Determines marketing strategy changes by reviewing operating and financial statements and departmental sales records.

· Provides feedback weekly to the directors on the clinics performance.









Field Officer

Ref No: FO/WWW/01/2018

Qualifications

· Diploma in community development, community health or social sciences.

· At least 2 years post training experience in NGO Project work in urban slums preferably in coast region.

· Strong leadership and community engagement skills

· A team player with strong interpersonal skills

· Demonstrated strong communication ability especially use of emails & report writing.

· Ability to work with minimal supervision & on short notice.

Responsibilities

· Provides direct technical support to the implementation of School based WWW project activities in 41 schools in Mombasa County including School Health Clubs, Child Right Clubs, Teacher Coaching linkage, Quality Assurance and Gender Responsive Pedagogy,

· Provides overall leadership and support supervision of community health workers and facilitators attached to the project in Mombasa County

· Prepares WWW project reports for onward submission to program manager on monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual basis,

· Prepares activity monthly work plan in consultation with other project staff

· Provides programming support to Community based WWW project activities in the technical areas of Community Health Strategies and Community Conversations as requested by field actors and other project staff.

· Support, supervise and regularly monitor community health volunteers and community facilitators.

· Performs any other duties as directed by the Program Manager

How to Apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 24th January 2018 indicating current and expected Salary.

For more details on job description visit www.amurtafrica.org

Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number FO/WWW/01/2018 as the email subject.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.