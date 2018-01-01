Jitters in Wiper as KALONZO abandons RAILA ODINGA’s shaky journey to Canaan to focus on facing RUTO in 2022

Monday January 8, 2018 - Pressure has continued to mount on Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, to abandon the journey to Canaan and focus on the 2022 Presidency.





Leaders from Ukambani, led by the chairman Wiper and Governor Makueni, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, have already told NASA leader, Raila Odinga, to back Kalonzo in 2022.





According to Kibwana, Raila and all NASA parties have no choice but to support Kalonzo or else he will go it alone.





He noted that whether Raila supports Kalonzo or...



