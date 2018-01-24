Jealousy will kill RAILA and his men! See what he is telling UN over UHURU‘s appointment as a UNICEF Ambassador

Wednesday January 24, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is one of the most jealous men on earth if what he told the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) over the appointment of President Uhuru Kenyatta as its Youth Ambassador is anything to go by.





In a statement issued by ODM Executive Director, Oduor Ongwen, on Wednesday , the Raila-led party asked the global body to revoke the appointment of Uhuru as a global youth ambassador.





“We urge your office to keenly review and rescind this appointment and…



