It’s over folks as TRUMP gives Kenya New Year gift - See what he did yesterday that has excited everyone! About AL SHABAAB

It's over folks as TRUMP gives Kenya New Year gift - See what he did yesterday that has excited everyone!
Friday January 12, 2018 – The United States of America (USA) has declared Kenya a ‘terror free’ country and urged its citizen to visit whenever they want.
Through the State Department yesterday, the US declared that it was scrapping travel warnings for specific countries, including Kenya.
This now positions Kenya in the second tier under the new American system.
The Trump administration had in the...
Are you sure it's not among what he's calling sh@thole countries?