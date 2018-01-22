It is true, RAILA ODINGA won the 2017 election with 8.5 million votes against UHURU/ RUTO’s 7.4 million - Former Speaker

Monday January 22, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, won the August 8th election with 8.5 million votes and that is the reason why the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election, former Deputy Speaker, Farah Maalim, has said.





In a panel discussion on Sunday , Maalim, who is now the Deputy Party Leader in Wiper Democratic Movement, said Raila has been winning elections only to be rigged out by rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.





''I believe and continue to believe that Raila Odinga won the…



