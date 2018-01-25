It is over for UHURU as UN supports RAILA ODINGA and leaves State House shaking! They sent his friend as a mediator

Thursday January 25, 2018 - The United Nations (UN) has acknowledged sending former Nigerian President, Olesegun Obasanjo, to help end the political statement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, regarding last year’s election.





This comes even as the international body has been accused of taking sides with the Opposition regarding the swearing in of Raila Odinga as the People’s President.





Speaking yesterday, National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, accused the UN of supporting unnecessary crisis in Kenya by supporting Raila Odinga in his..



