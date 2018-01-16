Is this true about MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SAUMU? S£X with JAGUAR, BRENDA exposes everything.

Tuesday, 16 January 2018 - This lady called Brenda has spilt dirt on Mike Sonko’s eldest daughter, Saumu, who has been in and out of hospital fighting depression.





She claims that Saumu is a loose lady who is f@ck!ng people in the political circles including Jaguar.





Is Brenda tainting Saumu’s image or what she says is true?





Here’s the juicy udaku Brenda posted concerning the controversial Saumu Mbuvi.





See it in the next page



