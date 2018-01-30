Is this a sign from GOD to RAILA? See the strange thing that happened in the sky above Uhuru Park on Tuesday.

Tuesday, January 30, 2018 - NASA supporters thronged Uhuru Park on Tuesday to witness the ‘swearing in’ of their leader, Raila Odinga, as ‘The People’s President’





After a long wait, Raila arrived at the venue at 2pm accompanied by Siaya Senator, James Orengo and businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi.





He proceeded to take the oath with the help of vocal activist and lawyer, Miguna Miguna, and Ruaraka MP, TJ Kajwang.





With the Bible in his right hand, Raila said:





“I Raila Amolo Odinga in full realization of the high calling to assume the office of the people’s president of the Republic of Kenya, do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the people and the Republic of Kenya; that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of Kenya as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic as adopted by the people of Kenya’ that I will…



