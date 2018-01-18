IGATHE resigns as Nairobi Deputy Governor! Useless MIKE SONKO is behind it! UHURU will come fuming from South Africa

Friday January 18, 2018 - Nairobi Deputy Governor, Polycarp Igathe, has resigned.





In a statement on Friday evening, Igathe, who is a former Vivo Energy Chief Executive Officer, said he has resigned because he has failed to earn the trust of Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, who has not allowed him to manage the affairs of the County effectively.





“Dear Nairobians, it is with a heavy heart that I resign my seat as elected Deputy Governor of Nairobi City County effective 1pm on 31st Jan 2018.”





“I regret I have failed to earn the trust of the Governor to enable me to drive Admin & Management of the County,” Igathe said.



“Without fear, favour or ill will, I step down to avoid abusing or...



