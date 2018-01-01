If you live in Embakasi, don’t rent this flat, it’s a death-trap (PHOTOs)

Your Highness, kindly there's this house In Quarry in Embakasi East just near where the first building collapsed which was marked red by respective Government A gency to be demolished, yet it has been painted & has started being rented out.





I fear that people might suffer soon.Corruption is killing our people.





A group of people came from Nairobi City Council & NCA & got something small to allow owners to continue renting it out.





That’s the building I told u yesterday which was marked red to be demolished yet the management gave kakitu & were allowed to continue renting it.





I’m informed that the owners brought their relatives to occupy it in order to...



