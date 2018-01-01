If you live in Embakasi, don’t rent this flat, it’s a death-trap (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 03:31
Your Highness, kindly there's this house In Quarry in Embakasi East just near where the first building collapsed which was marked red by respective Government Agency to be demolished, yet it has been painted & has started being rented out.
I fear that people might suffer soon.Corruption is killing our people.
A group of people came from Nairobi City Council & NCA & got something small to allow owners to continue renting it out.
That’s the building I told u yesterday which was marked red to be demolished yet the management gave kakitu & were allowed to continue renting it.
I’m informed that the owners brought their relatives to occupy it in order to...
