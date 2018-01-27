IEBC dismisses RAILA ODINGA’s claims that he won the August 8th election - UHURU beat you like burukenge!

Saturday January 27, 2018 - The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has dismissed claims by National Super Alliance (NASA) that the coalition’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, won the August 8th election with 8.1 million votes.





On Friday , Siaya Senator, James Orengo, tabled a purported IEBC servers’ report which showed that Raila Odinga won the August 8th election by 8.1 million votes against Kenyatta’s 7.9 million.





However in a quick rejoinder, IEBC through its Vice chairperson Connie Maina dismissed Orengo’s claims and…



