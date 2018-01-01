I will not be bullied by you - Judge in the case challenging HASSAN JOHO’s win embarrasses OMAR HASSAN and team

I will not be bullied by you - Judge in the case challenging HASSAN JOHO’s win embarrasses OMAR HASSAN and teamNews 05:12
Friday January 12, 2018 - The Judge hearing the petition challenging the election of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has warned the lawyer representing the petitioner, Omar Hassan, against an attempt to bully her.
Omar Hassan wanted Lady Justice Lydia Achode to disqualify herself from the case against Governor Joho for claims that she was partisan.
This request did...
Page 1 2