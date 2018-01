Thursday January 18, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has maintained that he will be sworn in come 30th of January.



- National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has maintained that he will be sworn in come 30of January.

Voice of America (VoA), Raila said that his swearing in must happen even if it is from outside the country.



Speaking to the, Raila said that his swearing in must happen even if it is from outside the country.

He vowed to form his Government after his swearing in on 30th.





He said his...