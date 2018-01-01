I saw nurses murder 2 patients at KNH and that sunk me into depression, another one played with my B00B$

Saturday, 20 January 2018 - Kenyatta National Hospital is on the spot after it emerged that the staff have been doing shocking stuff to patients.

Apart from s3xual assault, nurses murder patients who become “stubborn”.

A lady who was once admitted at KNH’s orthopaedic section has narrated how she saw nurses murder two patients.

She also narrated how a male nurse who came to dress wounds  in the wards played with her b@@bs and admired her private parts.

