I have been sucking D!CK$ - PROST!TUT£’s testimony in the church’s pulpit leaves worshippers shocked (VIDEO).

Friday, 19 January 2018 - This lady, who has been a pr@st!tut3, gave a testimony in church of how she has been sucking men’s “propellers” for a living and the pastor had to cut her off before she finished giving the testimony.





Some people feel that the pastor should have allowed her to continue giving the testimony instead of grabbing the mic.





Watch this video as she confesses her sins in the church.



