I am only trying to save MATIANGI from ending up broke like MUNGATANA after squandering money on women - NYAKUNDI.

Friday, January 26, 2018 - Fiery blogger Cyprian Nyakundi recently exposed an illicit affair between Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and a choir lady.





Nyakundi alleged that the no-nonsense CS had bought the lady a house in Nairobi to reward her for warming his bed.





Flying squad officers have been hunting down Nyakundi and harassing his relatives to produce him after he broke the story.





But Nyakundi says that he is just trying to save Matiangi from ending up broke like former Legislator Danson Mungatana who squandered his money on women and...



