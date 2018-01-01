How reckless staff at KNH nearly moved sick elderly LADY to the morgue after confusing her with a dead patient

How reckless staff at KNH nearly moved sick elderly LADY to the morgue after confusing her with a dead patientEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 06:19
Saturday, 20 January 2018 - More rot on Kenyatta National Hospital is being exposed and it’s clear that the hospital has gone to the dogs.
There is a time reckless staff member at KNH nearly moved a sick elderly lady to the morgue after confusing her with a dead patient.
They had confused the bed and the ward.
This is shocking.
Read this post in the next page
Page 1 2