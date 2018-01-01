How reckless staff at KNH nearly moved sick elderly LADY to the morgue after confusing her with a dead patient

, , , , , 06:19

Saturday, 20 January 2018 - More rot on Kenyatta National Hospital is being exposed and it’s clear that the hospital has gone to the dogs.

There is a time reckless staff member at KNH nearly moved a sick elderly lady to the morgue after confusing her with a dead patient.

They had confused the bed and the ward.

This is shocking.

Read this post in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno