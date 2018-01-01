How passengers are being drugged in Nairobi matatus using poisonous syringes hidden under the seats (SHOCKING PHOTOs)

Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - Thugs operating in Nairobi matatus have come up with a new method of drugging passengers and mercilessly robbing them.





They strategically place poisonous substances in syringes under the seats so that they can prick your behind.





Once your behind is pricked, the poisonous system enters into your body and makes you unconscious.





Look at these shocking photos in the next page



