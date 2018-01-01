How my “BAE” tricked me using a different phone number and caught me cheating, SHANTEL tells it all.

Tuesday, 16 January 2018 - This lady called Shantel has narrated how her boyfriend tricked her using a different phone number and caught her red handed cheating.





He seduced her using a different phone number and they even planned a date.





She took a cab go for a date and then got the shock of her life.





This is the call from her boyfriend while in the cab as she was going for the date.





Lord Jesus.





Read her confession in the next page



