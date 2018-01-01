How MALAYAS access State House after dishing out their “NUNUs” to UHURU’s men, this must stop.

Sunday, 14 January 2018 - This is a must read piece by Cyprian Nyakundi.





State House operatives will go mad after reading this hard-hitting piece which is nothing but the truth.





Jubilee Entrenched Prostitution/Sponyo Culture In Kenya





All those b**** you saw at Statehouse during various events like inauguration/Jamhuri Day, were all clande’s/malaya’s of some Government officials or tenderprenuers. This state of affairs created an air that the culture of elevating young girls through s3x and materialism, was a state-sponsored project.





The departure away from merit and the entrenchment of cronyism has also contributed to the skewed awards we recently saw.





Emasculation of the Boy-Child means that young (delusional) STD-infested girls consider it an achievement to go to Statehouse and accompany their Sponyo. How then do you convince such a girl that she can be a submissive wife and productive participant in nation-building, when all she has to do is lay on her back, get f@ck3d and land an invite to Statehouse?





Do you know what it takes to land an invite in America’s White-House?





Pure exceptionalism. Guests are meticulously vetted. Emphasis is given to those who have helped America achieve some glory or status. In Kenya however, those who have brains are systemically shunned while shameless self-promoters are…



