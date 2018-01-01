How JOYCE LABOSO’s G@Y son was surprised by his G@Y friends on his birthday (VIDEO)

, , , 07:23

Monday, 22 January 2018 - Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso’s son is a well known g@y man who is not afraid to display his s3xuality.

He recently caused a stir after sharing a photo rocking a dress while on  a date with his g@y partner, Mr Lord.

We came across this video of Bryan’s g@y friends surprising him on his birthday.

Just watch this video.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno