Hey LADIES, this is why your boyfriends flock $TR!P clubs - Hell on earth (VIDEO)

Friday, January 19, 2018 - Most men have been to a $tr!p club (at least once in their lives) and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.





Some have even shelled out their hard earned money for a five minute dance.





Visiting these joints has been proven to be therapeutic as the ladies assuage men’s egos.





This is the only place where roles are reversed. The ladies hit on the patrons all night and the guys are literally worshipped.





Some men also feel some sort of revenge for all the beautiful women in the world they can’t approach but can easily get a young beauty dance and smile anytime in these places.





Watch the video below of beauty at work.



