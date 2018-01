HESSY shares SHOCKING DETAILS on what happened before DICKENS and his friends were killed in Kariobangi.

Well, it was on a 9th day of this month, Tuesday around saa kumi jioni a police chase started along Kangundo road heading to outer ring road, to Kariobangi south through Mahutini area, through stage 56, sivo stage to sage 36 all this long race, they were being ordered by police officers to stop but in vain, ..they now turned facing the Kariobangi round about and immediately they slightly passed Kwa mbao police post, they…