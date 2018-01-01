HESSY shares PHOTOs of TATIANA, the latest lethal female gangster in Eastlands! And the way she is beautiful.

Sunday, 21 January 2018 - Dreaded undercover cop, Hessy, has shared photos of the latest lethal female gangster in Nairobi who is robbing innocent Kenyans at gun point.





According to information shared by Hessy, the lady who calls herself Tatiana is used by Gaza criminals to transport guns for them using her bag.





She is also armed and attacks without mercy.





Tatiana is a very beautiful lady and it’s hard to suspect she is a thug.





The dreaded under-cover cop received information about Tatiana from a police informer last year.





He has been monitoring her moves since then.





This is...



