Here’s the S£XY LADY who served RAILA some cake during his birthday, this Mzee is lucky (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 08:01
Monday, 08 January 2018 - NASA leader Raila Odinga turned a year older on Sunday and a s3xy lady by the name Renee Mayaka served him a sumptuous cake to celebrate the special day.
Renee seems to be obsessed with “Baba” from the photos she has been sharing on her facebook timeline.
See how she stepped in style as she served “Baba” the cake.
She look to be having the HIV bugs that comes with mating with old folks.