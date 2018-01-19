Here is why Embakasi East MP, BABU OWINO, has been arrested and where he is being held (VIDEO)

Friday, January 19, 2018 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, is once again a guest of the State after he was arrested on Friday afternoon.





The vocal critic of Uhuru’s government and loyal lieutenant of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is being held at Parklands Police Station.





According to sources, he’s been accused of two charges and one is what the police are calling 'intention to overthrow the Government' and the second one is assaulting a parking attendant at Fortis Plaza in Westlands on Thursday, January 11.





Footage of the assault incident showed a man thought to be Babu and his goons forcibly lifting the barrier and driving off after roughing up the attendant.





However, Owino has…



