Here is what killed DP RUTO’s outrider who died in the line of duty in Nairobi and RUTO’s message.

..fatal crash along

Wangari Maathai Road.





Following the tragic accident, Ruto sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Ndege, who he described as a gallant, hardworking and dedicated professional.





"Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Constable Casmel Ndege who has passed on in the line of duty. ”





“ He was a gallant, hardworking and dedicated professional. ”





“ We celebrate him for his selfless service to this country. ”





“ May his Soul Rest In Peace,” he said.



