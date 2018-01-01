Here is what killed DP RUTO’s outrider who died in the line of duty in Nairobi and RUTO’s message.Editor's Choice, News, Politics 00:00
..fatal crash along Wangari Maathai Road.
Following the tragic accident, Ruto sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Ndege, who he described as a gallant, hardworking and dedicated professional.
"Deepest condolences to the family and friends of Constable Casmel Ndege who has passed on in the line of duty.”
“He was a gallant, hardworking and dedicated professional.”
“We celebrate him for his selfless service to this country.”
“May his Soul Rest In Peace,” he said.
