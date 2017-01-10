Here is the viral video of 2 LADIES exchanging KISSES passionately in public - Men are SH!T (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 07:21
Wednesday, January 10, 2017 - This video of a two ladies kissing and embracing each other in public has left tongues wagging.
The daring ladies seemed to be in their own world and didn’t seem to care about who was watching them.
The lady with an afro seemed to whisper something to the other lady before locking lips passionately.
Watch the video below
The Kenyan DAILY POST.