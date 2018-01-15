Here is the video of a guy proposing to his STR!PP3R girlfriend at her work place going viral (WATCH)

Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - This guy just proposed to his str1pp3r girlfriend at her ‘work place’ and people are talking.





The society frowns upon such ladies but this guy doesn’t seem to mind.





He is proud of her although some judgmental - holier than thou folks are throwing stones.





As one popular song by Usher goes: “If you dance on a p0le, that don’t make you a ho. Shawty go make that money money money”





Watch the video below.



