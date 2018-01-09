Here is TRUMP’s message to RAILA ODINGA delivered to him via GODEC! MBADI fuming at the US’ shocking stand!

, 04:59

Tuesday January 9, 2018 - The United States Government has issued a memorandum to NASA leader, Raila Odinga, who is threatening to form a parallel Government in Kenya on January 30th.


In a message delivered by US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, the US Government said having a parallel Government is a recipe for chaos and they can’t allow that to happen.

Godec met Leader of Minority in Parliament, John Mbadi, on Monday and…

  1. Anonymous
    9 January 2018 at 05:50

    Ati fresh elections? Kwani Kenya is now a country where elections are manufactured?
    If NASARITES have refused to move on Shari ni Yao, they boycotted hoping for mkate nusu! Now jubilee has the last laugh!

   

