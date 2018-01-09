Here is RUTO’s deadly plan should UHURU and his KIKUYU mafia betray him in 2022 - RAILA ODINGA in the mix

Tuesday January 9, 2018 - Deputy President Willliam Ruto has a plan in store should President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mt Kenya betray him in 2022.





Some Mt Kenya region powerbrokers have already indicated that it is not a guarantee that Ruto will be President in 2022.





According to the Jubilee Party line up, after President Uhuru Kenyatta ends his tenure 2022, Ruto will succeed him by inheriting his vote rich Mt Kenya, a thing that some Mt. Kenya power brokers are not comfortable with.





Ruto who is…



