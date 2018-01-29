Here is the number of cops that will be deployed in Nairobi to stop RAILA ODINGA’s illegal swearing in - Don’t joke with UHURU!

Monday January 29, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has reportedly instructed police and other law enforcement agencies to deal ruthlessly with National Super Alliance (NASA) principals, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, who are planning to swear themselves in as President and deputy respectively on Tuesday.





According to a senior police officer who requested anonymity, Uhuru has instructed Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, to deploy hundreds of police officers across the city to prevent NASA supporters from coming into Uhuru Park and the Central Business District.





“Uhuru ordered Boinett to deploy 10,000 regular police and 1,500 GSU marksmen to…



