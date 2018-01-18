Here is the list of countries that are ready to host RAILA ODINGA in exile once he swears himself in as the People’s President

Here is the list of countries that are ready to host RAILA ODINGA in exile once he swears himself in as the People’s PresidentPolitics 09:20
Thursday January 18, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) chief strategist, David Ndii, has today revealed that a number of friendly African countries may host Raila Odinga should he opt to run a parallel Government from exile.
Already, plans to swear in Raila remain on course with Ndii insisting that the inauguration plans are now unstoppable.
"We can be even a Government in exile, one that works from outside and that has happened in…
