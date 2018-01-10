Here is the LADY who leaked to RAILA that he won on August 8th by 1 million votes – UHURU/ RUTO almost assassinated her!

Wednesday January 10, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has always maintained that he will be sworn as the People’s President of Kenya on January 30th because he out rightly beat President Uhuru Kenyatta with over 1 million votes during the August 8th presidential elections.





According to Raila Odinga, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers show that he white-washed Uhuru by over 1 million votes during the election that was nullified by the Supreme Court.





Raila Odinga says according to an IEBC insider, he garnered 8.6 million votes against Uhuru Kenyatta’s 7.6 million votes.





Raila Odinga has now said that he is…



