Here is the ‘Judge’ who will swear in RAILA ODINGA as the People’s President - This is a big joke to NASA supporters!

Monday January 29,2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have finally identified a ‘Judge’ who will swear in Raila Odinga as the People’s President of Kenya and Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy, at a public ceremony at Uhuru Park grounds, Nairobi, on Tuesday .





According to impeccable ODM sources, Raila Odinga’s ex aide, Miguna Miguna, has been selected as the person who will administer the oath to Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.





A Golden sword has already been purchased from Dubai and…



