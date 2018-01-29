Here is the ‘Judge’ who will swear in RAILA ODINGA as the People’s President - This is a big joke to NASA supporters!Politics 09:26
Monday January 29,2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have finally identified a ‘Judge’ who will swear in Raila Odinga as the People’s President of Kenya and Kalonzo Musyoka as his deputy, at a public ceremony at Uhuru Park grounds, Nairobi, on Tuesday.
According to impeccable ODM sources, Raila Odinga’s ex aide, Miguna Miguna, has been selected as the person who will administer the oath to Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.
A Golden sword has already been purchased from Dubai and…
