Here is how UHURU reacted to IGATHE’s resignation! SONKO will be in a deep trouble when he comes from South Africa

…Uhuru did not expect this too,” said the mole.





Kenyans now wait to see what will happen after Igathe’s resignation because the law is silent on what happens if a Deputy Governor resigns.





Mike Sonko has already confirmed receiving the resignation letter from Igathe.





Sonko’s Communication Manager, Job Mwaura, however said that the news came as a surprise as they first heard of it through the media.





Mwaura said that the Governor was preparing a full report over the matter.



