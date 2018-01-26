Here is the FULL LIST of UHURU/ RUTO’s 20 man/ woman Cabinet! Were the KALENJINs shortchanged?

Friday January 26, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced names of 20 Kenyans who will be in his new Cabinet.





In his state of the nation address on Friday , the Son of Jomo announced that his new Cabinet is a mixture of politicians and technocrats.





Here is the full list





1. Interior Cordination CS – Fred Matiangi





2. Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs CS- Prof Margret Kobia





3. Devolution CS - Eugene Wamalwa.





4. Health CS - Sicily Kariuki





5. Industrialization CS – Aden Mohamed





6 . Defence CS is…



