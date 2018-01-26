Here is the FULL LIST of UHURU/ RUTO’s 20 man/ woman Cabinet! Were the KALENJINs shortchanged?

06:27

Friday January 26, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced names of 20 Kenyans who will be in his new Cabinet.

In his state of the nation address on Friday, the Son of Jomo announced that his new Cabinet is a mixture of politicians and technocrats.

Here is the full list


1. Interior Cordination CS – Fred Matiangi

2.  Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs CS- Prof Margret Kobia

3. Devolution CS - Eugene Wamalwa.

 4. Health CS - Sicily Kariuki

5. Industrialization CS – Aden Mohamed

6 . Defence CS is…

Page 1 2

  1. Anonymous
    26 January 2018 at 06:52

    Where is Cs for energy....

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno