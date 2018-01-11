Here is the date RAILA will name his Cabinet, the People’s Cabinet – This mzee is not joking with UHURU/ RUTO

Thursday January 11, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will name his Cabinet in February, Kakamega Senator, Cleopas Malala, has said.





In an interview with KTN on Thursday , Malala said that he has spoken with the aging opposition chief and he assure him that he will name his Cabinet in the first week of February after his swearing in as People’s Assembly President on January 30th.





“The first week of…



