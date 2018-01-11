Here are names of eight KISII MPs who have opposed RAILA ODINGA’s swearing - They have betrayed JAKOM like JUDAS!

Thursday January 11, 2018 - 8 lawmakers from Kisii and Nyamira Counties have distanced themselves from the swearing in of NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as the ‘People’s President’ in a ceremony slated for January 30 th .





The eight MPs led by Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache, Ford-K) said they recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta as the duly elected President and therefore no other person should assume that office.





The legislators said in as much as there are some underlying issues which call for dialogue, they…



