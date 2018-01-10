Here are list of Presidents that RAILA ODINGA has invited to grace his swearing in on January 30 – GEORGE WEAH among them

Wednesday January 10, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has reportedly invited 8 Presidents to witness his swearing in as the People‘s President of Kenya on January 30th at Uhuru Park.





According to ODM Chief Executive, Oduor Ongwen, Raila has also invited diplomats’ from 33 countries including United States Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec.





The swearing-in, he says, will happen in front of the…



