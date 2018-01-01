He bought her a Range Rover! Here’s the S£XY LADY UHURU’s PA, JOMO, is smashing! Citizen TV’s ANNE KIGUTA dumped

Tuesday, 09 January 2018 - Former KTN’s “Yolo” show presenter, Lola Hannigan, has been showing off her lavish lifestyle on social media with her followers telling her to tag her sponsor.





On Monday, Lola posted a photo flying in a private jet and left many people wondering how she is rolling big in “Njaanuary” despite her meagre salary at the struggling Ebru TV where she landed a job after her contract at KTN ended.





We have juicy udaku on who is bankrolling the s3xy Lola.





According to snoops, Uhuru Kenyatta’s PA, Jomo Gecaga, is the man behind Lola’s lavish lifestyle.





In December, he bought her a brand new Range Rover as a gift during her birthday.

Jomo Gecaga’s soft spot for women is well known with claims that he has several baby mamas with the latest being Citizen TV’s Ann Kiguta.





We understand that Lola’s mother is also bankrolled by sponsors, something that her daughter has copied from her.





There was a time she was pimping her to wealthy men.





Here’s the...



