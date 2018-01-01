Have you seen MIGUNA MIGUNA’s leaked video? The TRUTH about that video where he is seen having S£X (WATCH).

, , , 02:34

Saturday, 27 January 2018 - Fiery political analyst and one of NASA’s strategists Miguna Miguna is being discussed on social media after a s3x video was leaked.

In the s3x video that is trending online, a man who resembles Miguna is seen feasting on a lady as she screams like a high school girl.

The man is wearing Miguna’s trademark cap and pumping hard.

He resembles the....

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno