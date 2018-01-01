Has EZEKIEL MUTUA heard what Radio Jambo’s MBUSI and his co-host are discussing on their show as kids listen?Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News, News, Politics 03:39
Friday, 19 January 2018 - Radio Jambo’s Mbusi and his co-host, Lion, may soon land in trouble with moral police, Ezekiel Mutua.
They are discussing crazy stuff in their show that airs between 3PM-6PM.
Their show is popular in matatus and this exposes school going kids who might board a matatu tuned into Radio Jambo at that time to unnecessary content.
See a post by a concerned Kenyan on Mbusi’s show on Radio Jambo in the next page.
Ezekiel Mutua should do something.
Page 1 2