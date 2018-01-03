Harusi Tunayo! K24’s power couple, JOB MWAURA and NANCY ONYANCHA, hold traditional wedding (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, January 03, 2018 - K24 love birds, Job Mwaura and Nancy Onyancha, have taken their romance a notch higher after holding a traditional wedding.





The lavish all white ceremony held over the weekend at an undisclosed location, comes eight months after Mwaura, popped the big question.





Despite being colleagues at Mediamax, they never shy away from their public display of affection and it’s certain their love is stronger than ever.





Mwaura was previously married to Diana Kimathi and they even have a daughter together.





